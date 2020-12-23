Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel Buys 8,287 Shares

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Gary Vogel acquired 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

