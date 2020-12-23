E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Price Target Raised to C$2.53 at Fundamental Research

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from C$1.43 to C$2.53 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. E3 Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$1.73.
About E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V)
