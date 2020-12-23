E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.