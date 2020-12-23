Dynamite Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a market cap of $54,941.91 and approximately $98,785.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00051765 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004666 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,015 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

