Dynamic Trading Rights Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $97,074.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00312071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,057,143 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net . Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.