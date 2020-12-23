dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 4.1% Higher

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 203,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 94,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

