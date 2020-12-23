Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

DUKE traded up GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 31.24 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,619. Duke Royalty Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £80.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13.

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

