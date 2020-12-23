Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.
DUKE traded up GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 31.24 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,619. Duke Royalty Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £80.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13.
Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE.L) Company Profile
