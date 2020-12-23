Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of DUC stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

