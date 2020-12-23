Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of DUC stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Company Profile
