Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Tops $84,490.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and $84,490.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00353119 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,488,626 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.