Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.62

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.62 and traded as high as $53.70. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) shares last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 992,177 shares.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.64. The stock has a market cap of C$16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

