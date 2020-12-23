Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.26 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and $30,000.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014430 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 192.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

DRS is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

Doctors Coin Token Trading

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

