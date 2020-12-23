DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Stephen Zelkowicz Purchases 2,500 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Director Stephen Zelkowicz bought 2,500 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $24,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,284 shares in the company, valued at $110,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

