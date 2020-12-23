Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and traded as high as $21.08. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 2,814,560 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6,610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 10,400.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.