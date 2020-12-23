Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Shares Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 5,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 10,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

