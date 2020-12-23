Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.
DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
