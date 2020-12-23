Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.94% of Dine Brands Global worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 592.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

