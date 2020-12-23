Digitex Futures Achieves Market Cap of $27.46 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00138893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00684639 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00371834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00103648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065319 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

