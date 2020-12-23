Digital Gold Market Capitalization Hits $751,819.13 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $751,819.13 and $941,664.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.73 or 0.00235933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00136926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00679422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00097475 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,135 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,491 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

