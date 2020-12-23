Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Bernard Whitney Sells 5,000 Shares

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,014.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bernard Whitney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Bernard Whitney sold 3,500 shares of Digimarc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

DMRC stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $794.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on DMRC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

