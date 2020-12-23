DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 8,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

About DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

