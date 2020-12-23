Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

DXT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.40.

TSE DXT opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.62 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

