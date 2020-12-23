Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.70. Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 4,576,869 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.19 million and a PE ratio of -39.17.

About Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

