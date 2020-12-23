Defis Network (DFS) Price Tops $3.36

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Defis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00014179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defis Network has a market cap of $1.25 million and $55,410.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defis Network has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00327003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00032356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Defis Network Token Profile

Defis Network (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. The official website for Defis Network is www.defis.network . Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

