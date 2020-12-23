DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and $33,969.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.77 or 0.00693891 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00141697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00377660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00061452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00095375 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

