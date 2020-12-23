David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $82,333.13.

On Friday, October 16th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $71,747.68.

QTRX opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Quanterix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

