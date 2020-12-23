Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danone from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DANOY opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

