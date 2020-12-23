Dan Alexandru Solomon Sells 127,680 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 127,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $5,773,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,887,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,574,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16.

On Friday, October 16th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

