Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman Sells 8,286 Shares

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $2,750,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $332.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.54. The firm has a market cap of $458.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.61. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $187.53 and a twelve month high of $334.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

