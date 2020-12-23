Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 6.3%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price fell 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $37.83. 3,747,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,634,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,120 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Dada Nexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 43.7% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

