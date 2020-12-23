DA Davidson Comments on Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

STL stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

