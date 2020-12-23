DA Davidson Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a report released on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 132.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.