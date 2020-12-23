DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

