DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86.

FBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.26.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FB Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

