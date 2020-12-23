Curio (CUR) Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Curio has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $86,680.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00050233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

Curio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

