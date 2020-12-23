Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,768,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,504,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.