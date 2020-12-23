Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 30,342 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Viasat worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after purchasing an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Viasat by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,601.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

