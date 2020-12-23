Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 75,625 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $8,204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 791,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after buying an additional 524,040 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

