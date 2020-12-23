Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 379,113 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 2,038.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 197.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 641,405 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 201.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 184,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 188.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 223,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 146,228 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

OPK opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

