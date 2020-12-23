Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 22,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PHG stock opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

