Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 138.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.99.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

