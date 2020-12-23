Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 69,694 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 148.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,694 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 76,150 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $921,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,165,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,966 shares of company stock valued at $3,938,303. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $884.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

