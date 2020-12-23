Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYRX. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cryoport by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cryoport by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,030 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

