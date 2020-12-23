Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crown Holdings’ earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have been stable of late. It expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.65 to $5.70 for the ongoing year. It will benefit from rising global beverage can demand as consumers are favoring cans over other packaging. The company remains poised to capitalize on beverage can demand through capacity additions and building new plants in existing markets as well as strategic acquisitions. Moreover, the company’s European Food and Asia-Pacific segment will gain from solid demand and several can capacity extension projects in the near term. The company is focused on implementing capacity-expansion projects with sound capital structure. However, higher raw material costs and bleak demand in the company’s transit packaging businesses will hurt its results.”

Get Crown alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter worth about $11,093,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.