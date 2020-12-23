Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $13.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $15.00 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $7.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $43.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $89.13 million, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $113.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. 2,342,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,466. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $5,946,990.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,164,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cronos Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.