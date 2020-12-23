CROAT Price Up 70.7% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 70.7% against the US dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $119,467.52 and $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,229,301 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.