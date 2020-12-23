Critical Contrast: Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) vs. PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

8.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial $64.98 million 3.98 $9.36 million $0.56 28.13

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PCSB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCSB Financial has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. Given PCSB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PCSB Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial 14.40% 3.31% 0.54%

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2020, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.