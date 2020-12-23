Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Leonard M. Schiller Purchases 4,000 Shares

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Director Leonard M. Schiller purchased 4,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRTD stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.05. Creatd Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54).

Creatd Inc develops technology-based solutions to solve digital problems. Its flagship product is Vocal, a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund creativity. The company was formerly known as Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Creatd Inc in September 2020.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.