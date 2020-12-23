Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $55.14 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.14 or 0.00234454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $1.45 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00136568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00679851 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00140707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00374456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00096652 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.