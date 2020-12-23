Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $17.50. 14,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,634% from the average session volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

CRAWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

