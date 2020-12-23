Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,747. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

