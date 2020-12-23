Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price increased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $361.15 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $369.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,415 shares of company stock worth $58,022,410. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

